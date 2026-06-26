Monsoon preparedness dominates MCD House meeting

Amid slogan-shouting and heated exchanges between BJP and AAP councillors over allegations of embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Thursday turned its focus to the city's preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, with concerns over waterlogging and sanitation dominating the proceedings.

Advertisement

During the meeting, chaired by Mayor Pravesh Wahi, Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang sought details from the MCD Commissioner regarding the number of drains and sewer lines under the civic body's jurisdiction and the progress made in desilting operations ahead of the rains.

Advertisement

The House witnessed extensive discussions on sanitation, prevention of waterlogging, desilting of drains and strengthening civic infrastructure across the city. Councillors from both the treasury and opposition benches raised issues related to their respective wards and sought measures to tackle recurring monsoon-related problems.

Advertisement

Addressing the House, Mayor Wahi said councillors, irrespective of political affiliation, were given an opportunity to voice concerns and suggestions on public welfare issues. He said the objective was to facilitate meaningful discussions and find effective solutions to civic challenges faced by residents.

Special deliberations were held on sanitation and waterlogging, with councillors highlighting local concerns and expectations from the civic administration. Wahi assured the House that all suggestions would be examined and appropriate action taken wherever required.

Advertisement

The Mayor said the MCD, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was working on a "war footing" to address waterlogging before the onset of the monsoon. He said desilting of drains, strengthening of drainage infrastructure and monitoring of vulnerable locations were being carried out on priority.

According to the Mayor, modern machinery and advanced technologies are being deployed to minimise inconvenience to residents during the rainy season. He also warned that accountability would be fixed on officials in the event of waterlogging and that any negligence would be dealt with seriously.

Several proposals related to public welfare and civic development were also passed during the meeting. Civic officials said the measures are expected to expedite development works and improve delivery of municipal services across the capital.

The Mayor thanked councillors for their participation and reiterated the corporation's commitment to addressing public issues and improving civic infrastructure in Delhi.