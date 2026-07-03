DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Monsoon reaches Delhi 5 days behind schedule

Monsoon reaches Delhi 5 days behind schedule

Brings relief to residents from heat

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:15 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pigeons cuddle during rain in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

Five days later than its normal onset date of June 27, the southwest monsoon reached Delhi on Thursday, bringing widespread rain in several parts of the city.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the last time the monsoon reached Delhi on July 2 was in 2016 and 2017. Last year, it arrived on June 29.

Advertisement

Light to moderate rain lashed several parts of Delhi and NCR early in the morning. The IMD issued a yellow alert for the day, forecasting generally cloudy skies, intermittent spells of moderate rain and strong surface winds.

Advertisement

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 4.6 mm of rainfall till Thursday morning. It also recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, 5.1 degrees below normal.

While Ayanagar received 5 mm of rainfall, Lodhi Road recorded 4.1 mm, Mayur Vihar 3.5 mm, Ridge 3 mm, Raj Ghat 2.2 mm and Palam 1.9 mm.

Advertisement

The department has issued a yellow alert for Friday, with

Continued on page 3

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts