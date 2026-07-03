Monsoon reaches Delhi 5 days behind schedule

Five days later than its normal onset date of June 27, the southwest monsoon reached Delhi on Thursday, bringing widespread rain in several parts of the city.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the last time the monsoon reached Delhi on July 2 was in 2016 and 2017. Last year, it arrived on June 29.

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Light to moderate rain lashed several parts of Delhi and NCR early in the morning. The IMD issued a yellow alert for the day, forecasting generally cloudy skies, intermittent spells of moderate rain and strong surface winds.

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The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 4.6 mm of rainfall till Thursday morning. It also recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, 5.1 degrees below normal.

While Ayanagar received 5 mm of rainfall, Lodhi Road recorded 4.1 mm, Mayur Vihar 3.5 mm, Ridge 3 mm, Raj Ghat 2.2 mm and Palam 1.9 mm.

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The department has issued a yellow alert for Friday, with

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