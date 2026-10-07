Several people are feared trapped as a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday, with debris burying portions of two to three adjoining houses, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call regarding the building collapse at around 3.30 pm and rushed fire tenders to the spot. Delhi Police, civic officials and civil defence personnel also reached the site and launched a search and rescue operation.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said some people had been rescued and sent to hospitals, while two to three were suspected to be trapped under the debris.

Advertisement

“It's a four-storey building measuring 225 square feet. Some people have been rescued and sent to hospitals, but we suspect that two to three people are still trapped under the debris. They are talking...rescue operation is under way," he said.

A local said four to five people had been rescued by residents and taken to hospitals, while rescue efforts were continuing.

Advertisement

"Police came after half an hour. There is a child still trapped and some have been rescued by people and sent to hospitals. I have given CPR myself. Two to three people have been sent to hospital," the local said.

Locals claimed the building had developed cracks following the tremors felt in Delhi-NCR due to an earthquake in Uttarakhand on Tuesday night. Officials, however, said the actual cause of the collapse will be ascertained after an investigation.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the Seemapuri area as traffic movement was affected around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura and adjoining roads.

It appealed to people not to stop, park or gather near the site and said keeping lanes clear would allow ambulances and rescue vehicles to move faster.

Further details are awaited.