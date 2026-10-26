The Delhi Government has installed 105 additional lights at Aastha Kunj Park in Kalkaji and strengthened security arrangements following concerns over inadequate illumination and safety at the 142-acre green space, a senior officer said.

All 340 existing lights at the park are currently functional, while a proposal to install high-mast lights at identified locations is under process following a joint inspection by officials of the Electrical Department concerned, the officer said.

Advertisement

The measures follow concerns over lighting and security arrangements at the park, which spans 142.41 acres and has 29 gates. According to a status report shared by the government, all security guards sanctioned under the existing deployment strength have been posted at the site, with regular patrolling being carried out to cover the extensive premises.

Advertisement

Two motorcycles equipped with sirens, torches and other essential safety equipment have been deployed for night patrolling. Surprise inspections are also conducted by the site in-charge, security supervisor and departmental staff to check security arrangements and verify the presence of guards, the report stated.

Security infrastructure has also been strengthened with the installation of four CCTV cameras following the incident highlighted in the newspaper report. All four cameras are currently functional, according to the government.

Advertisement

The damaged portions of the park’s boundary wall have been repaired, with no breach or broken section reported at present. All gates have also been made lockable in accordance with the recommendations of the safety audit report, while wicket gates are closed at 9 pm under the existing arrangements.

The government has also introduced biometric attendance for security guards. Their attendance is recorded multiple times during the day, alongside physical roll calls, and is monitored through a dashboard. Officials regularly monitor lighting, CCTV cameras, gates, boundary walls and the deployment and performance of security personnel, taking corrective action wherever deficiencies are identified.

However, further improvements to lighting are being planned with due consideration to the park’s ecological sensitivity. Approximately 99 per cent of the area falls within the Morphological Ridge, according to the report. Officials are, therefore, assessing the need for additional illumination in densely vegetated areas to minimise disturbance to natural flora and fauna while ensuring adequate lighting along pathways and areas frequented by visitors.

The government said the measures already implemented include the deployment of the sanctioned security personnel, installation of additional lights, functional CCTV surveillance, repairs to the boundary wall and improved gate security. Further strengthening of the lighting infrastructure remains under consideration.

The measures come after a girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men inside the park on September 21. According to the police, the accused allegedly posed as policemen, separated the girl from her male friend and took her to an isolated place, where she was sexually assaulted.