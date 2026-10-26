DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Month after teen’s gang-rape, Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park gets additional 105 lights, tighter vigil

Month after teen’s gang-rape, Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park gets additional 105 lights, tighter vigil

All 340 existing lights, four new CCTV cameras functional

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:09 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The measures come after a girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men inside Aastha Kunj Park on September 21. File
Advertisement

The Delhi Government has installed 105 additional lights at Aastha Kunj Park in Kalkaji and strengthened security arrangements following concerns over inadequate illumination and safety at the 142-acre green space, a senior officer said.

All 340 existing lights at the park are currently functional, while a proposal to install high-mast lights at identified locations is under process following a joint inspection by officials of the Electrical Department concerned, the officer said.

Advertisement

The measures follow concerns over lighting and security arrangements at the park, which spans 142.41 acres and has 29 gates. According to a status report shared by the government, all security guards sanctioned under the existing deployment strength have been posted at the site, with regular patrolling being carried out to cover the extensive premises.

Advertisement

Two motorcycles equipped with sirens, torches and other essential safety equipment have been deployed for night patrolling. Surprise inspections are also conducted by the site in-charge, security supervisor and departmental staff to check security arrangements and verify the presence of guards, the report stated.

Security infrastructure has also been strengthened with the installation of four CCTV cameras following the incident highlighted in the newspaper report. All four cameras are currently functional, according to the government.

Advertisement

The damaged portions of the park’s boundary wall have been repaired, with no breach or broken section reported at present. All gates have also been made lockable in accordance with the recommendations of the safety audit report, while wicket gates are closed at 9 pm under the existing arrangements.

The government has also introduced biometric attendance for security guards. Their attendance is recorded multiple times during the day, alongside physical roll calls, and is monitored through a dashboard. Officials regularly monitor lighting, CCTV cameras, gates, boundary walls and the deployment and performance of security personnel, taking corrective action wherever deficiencies are identified.

However, further improvements to lighting are being planned with due consideration to the park’s ecological sensitivity. Approximately 99 per cent of the area falls within the Morphological Ridge, according to the report. Officials are, therefore, assessing the need for additional illumination in densely vegetated areas to minimise disturbance to natural flora and fauna while ensuring adequate lighting along pathways and areas frequented by visitors.

The government said the measures already implemented include the deployment of the sanctioned security personnel, installation of additional lights, functional CCTV surveillance, repairs to the boundary wall and improved gate security. Further strengthening of the lighting infrastructure remains under consideration.

The measures come after a girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men inside the park on September 21. According to the police, the accused allegedly posed as policemen, separated the girl from her male friend and took her to an isolated place, where she was sexually assaulted.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts