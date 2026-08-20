Month on, pellet-hit Parl march victims still battling injures

A month after violence during a Parliament march against the NEET paper leak, protesters injured by pellet gun fragments are still struggling to recover.

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For some, the physical pain has been accompanied by another complaint - members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), under whose banner the protesters were involved in the movement, have not contacted them to ask about their condition since the incident.

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Irshad Mansoori, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, was hit by nearly 40 pellet fragments across his face, near his eye, chest and other parts of his body. Doctors at Lady Hardinge Medical College removed some of the fragments during surgery on July 21. His eye was narrowly spared.

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Irshad, who works for a corporate company in Gurugram, has not yet recovered fully. Though he spent five days in hospital, some metal fragments of pellets still remain in his body. His surgical wounds have also not healed enough for him to return to work. He is now pursuing a legal battle in the Supreme Court seeking compensation. His case is not isolated.

For 19-year-old Sahil Lochav, the consequences have been particularly serious. The Najafgarh resident lost vision in his right eye after pellet fragments hit his eye during the July 20 incident and caused a hole in the cornea. A second surgery was carried out on July 31, when doctors inserted a lens, but his eyesight has still not returned.

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Sahil remains in hospital. His mother Jyoti said pellets struck his eye and hand and that all fragments have still not been removed. His right hand is also not functioning properly. He was initially discharged after surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, but had to return for further treatment. Doctors have advised him to lie face down. A second-year undergraduate student, Sahil has also seen his studies affected by the injuries.

For 28-year-old sports journalist based in Delhi, the injuries, as he says speaking to The Tribune, are 'unfortunate'. He is back home, working through a little pain. He was hit with more than 30 pellets which penetrated inside his body and some of them still in there. Pellets struck his hand, chest and the area around his waist, leaving his right hand numb for some time.

Doctors removed some fragments lodged in his skin and muscles, but several smaller pellets remain deep inside his muscles. They advised against removing them because doing so could cause further wounds. He also said no one from the CJP had contacted him since the incident.

A month after the violence, the protesters are still dealing with the consequences of the injuries, with pellets stuck deep inside their skin, while some say they are now waiting not only for recovery, but also for someone from the CJP to ask how they are doing.