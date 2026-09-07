The morning after a five-storey building collapsed in Satya Niketan, the narrow lane that is usually bustling with students wore a grim, unfamiliar look.

Police barricades blocked the approach to the site as rescue personnel in helmets worked through piles of concrete and twisted metal left behind by the collapse that claimed six lives.

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The frantic activity of Sunday had settled into a tense silence on Monday morning. Residents and students stood behind the barricades, watching rescue teams clear the debris inch by inch and waiting for updates from the site.

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Rescue personnel said the operation was being carried out with extreme caution because parts of the structure remained unstable.

“We are moving slowly and checking every section before clearing it. The debris is heavy and there is always a possibility that someone could still be underneath, so we cannot rush the operation,” a member of the rescue team said.

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Another rescue worker said the cramped lane had added to the difficulty of the operation.

“The machines cannot be brought right up to the building because of the narrow passage. A lot of the work has to be done carefully from close range, while ensuring the debris does not shift suddenly,” he said.

For students living in the surrounding paying guest (PG) accomodations, returning to the area the next morning brought back the shock of Sunday's tragedy.

“It is very different seeing the place today. Yesterday, everyone was running towards the building and trying to help. Now there is just this huge pile of rubble. We keep thinking about the people who were inside,” said Ritesh Sahu, a Delhi University student staying in the area.

Anirudh, another student, said the collapse had shaken the sense of security among those living in PG accommodations.

“Most of us choose these places because they are close to college and affordable. But after seeing a building collapse like this, you naturally start wondering about the condition of the building where you are staying,” he said.

The collapse has also triggered concerns over the safety of PG accommodations and old buildings in the densely populated neighbourhood around Delhi University’s South Campus. Students and residents are now seeking greater scrutiny of buildings where large numbers of young people live.

For now, the focus remains on the rescue operation. Behind the barricades, students continued to watch as rescue teams worked through the rubble, a stark reminder of the tragedy that unfolded in the same lane less than 24 hours ago.