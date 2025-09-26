MoS Krishan Pal Gurjar’s PSO dies in accidental firing while cleaning his pistol

A personal security officer (PSO) of Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar died after he was allegedly shot when a bullet got accidentally fired while he was cleaning his pistol in Faridabad, police said on Friday.

The PSO, identified as head constable Kartar Singh, lived with his family in Sector 3, Faridabad. Police are investigating the matter, they added.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that Singh was cleaning his service revolver around 11 pm on Thursday. During this, a bullet got accidentally fired from the revolver, striking him in the head. Hearing the gunshot, his family arrived and found him bleeding. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, Singh had joined Haryana Police as a constable in 2008. He was promoted to head constable in 2020-21. He had been deployed in the security of Gurjar for nearly 11 years.

"We handed over the body to his kin after the post-mortem. The case is being investigated from various angles," said the spokesperson of Faridabad police.