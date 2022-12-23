MoS VK Singh attends Christmas event

New Delhi, December 23
Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh and MoS IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar today attended a Christmas celebration organised by Bharatiya Christian Manch, which had invited RSS leader Indresh Kumar as a chief guest.
Indresh Kumar could not reach the event for some reason, said chairman of the organisation, Tom Vadakkan.
Vadakkan added that the organisation was an independent NGO with no particular ideology or affiliation.
“Everyone is welcome to join us. We have been working to expand harmony between people and communities,” Vadakkan said.
RSS sources meanwhile said Indresh Kumar had been invited in his personal capacity and the Sangh had nothing to do with the event.
Speaking at the event, Gen VK Singh (retd), who has served as an Army chief, said he had experienced religious harmony first hand in the armed forces.
The celebrations were organised at Meghalaya House. This was the fourth year of the celebrations, said Vadakkan.
