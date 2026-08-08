Russia is exploring a potentially dramatic new land route to the Indian Ocean and India, seeking to reduce its dependence on vulnerable maritime chokepoints amid continuing risks around the Strait of Hormuz and the Bosphorus.

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Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has said Moscow should examine a railway connection through Central and South Asia, opening an alternative trade corridor towards the Indian Ocean.

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The proposal could involve Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, with India as the eventual destination, signalling Moscow’s growing interest in overland connectivity with the Indian market.

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“A rail link to the Indian Ocean should also be explored,” Khusnullin told Russian news agency TASS in an interview.

He said risks associated with the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz could necessitate alternative routes and added that “any options providing access to India are acceptable”.

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The proposal comes as disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have highlighted the vulnerability of major international trade and energy routes.

For Russia, an overland corridor to the Indian Ocean could offer an additional route for moving goods towards South Asia while reducing exposure to maritime bottlenecks.

The suggested route is notable because it would traverse some of the most geopolitically sensitive parts of the region, including Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, before reaching India. Khusnullin did not outline a specific railway project, funding arrangement or timeline for such a connection.

The idea also comes against the backdrop of Russia’s broader push to expand transport links with India and other Asian markets as Moscow seeks to deepen economic ties with the East.

Khusnullin separately said Russia’s construction industry had the capacity to absorb an additional one trillion roubles in annual investment, provided such financing was secured for at least five years.

The Russian proposal could add momentum to efforts to develop alternative north-south trade corridors linking Russia with the Indian Ocean, while opening new possibilities for India-Russia connectivity beyond traditional maritime routes.