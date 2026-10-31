Most parts of India likely to record above-normal temperatures in November: IMD

India will witness below-normal rainfall and the maximum and minimum temperatures will be above normal in most parts of the country, according to the monthly forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rainfall over the country will be 77% of long period average (LPA) over the country, which is 29.7 mm in November.

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However, some areas in Central, Northwest and Northeast India are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall. In Central and Northwest India this is the period of wheat sowing period which offers respite to the farmer.

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In October, India recorded a 3.5 per cent rainfall deficit, the sixth-lowest October rainfall since 2001.

The southern region will receive below normal rainfall. It will be less than 77% of Long Period Average (LPA). The LPA of rainfall over South Peninsular India during November, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is about 118.7 mm.

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Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures expected in Himalayan, Central and Eastern parts of the country in November.

The IMD attributed the prevailing climate conditions to very strong El Nino conditions over the Equatorial Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are currently prevailing over the Indian Ocean and are expected to continue during the post-monsoon season until December, according to the forecast.

A low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression within the next few hours and further strengthen into a cyclonic storm by November 1.The cyclonic storm may hit the Andhra Pradesh coast, which has already been hit by Cyclone Arnab, on November 2.