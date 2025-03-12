Mother, 2 daughters found dead in Delhi home, police suspect suicide due to financial distress

The body of a 42-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged 8 and 18, were found in a decomposed state at their house in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area on Wednesday, a senior Delhi Police official said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Pooja. Her husband, who is yet to be traced, is suspected to have died a couple of years back.

Sharing details, DCP (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said they received a PCR call around 4 pm from the Molarband area of Badarpur, in which the caller intimated about foul smell from the house where the three of them resided.

Immediately, a police team was dispatched, which also alerted the Delhi Fire Service that sent a fire-tender-cum-rescue vehicle to the spot.

The door of the house on the second floor of the building was forcibly broken and the three bodies were found lying in the bedroom.

“All three were found dead in the room with foam coming out of their mouths. The bodies were in a decomposed condition,” the DCP said.

He said that prima facie appears that the bodies are around five days old. “The cause of death can only be ascertained after the autopsy is conducted but as per preliminary examination, it seems that they had consumed some poisonous substance,” the officer said.

On further inquiry about the family, the police have learnt that they had not paid their monthly house rent for the past two months. “It appears that the family was in financial distress, which led them to take the extreme step. However, we are still investigating the matter,” the officer said.

The forensic teams of the Delhi Police and Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, have also examined the scene of crime and taken all relevant exhibits for further examination.

When asked about the husband of Pooja, the DCP stated that an inquiry is still underway to trace him. “Some locals said he passed away a couple of years back while some said he is residing in Gurugram. We are verifying the details,” the officer said.