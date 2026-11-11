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Home / Delhi / Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective Thursday

Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective Thursday

Mother Dairy, the largest milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, had last raised prices on May 14

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:23 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Mother Dairy passes on 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation to farmers. Photo: X/@MotherDairyMilk
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Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective from Thursday, due to rising input costs, sources said.

Mother Dairy, the largest milk supplier in Delhi-NCR, had last raised prices on May 14. Prior to that, the price revision was done in April 2025.

According to sources, Mother Dairy has revised the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2-4 per litre, effective November 12.

Mother Dairy spokesperson declined to comment.

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Sources said the procurement prices of milk from farmers have increased, forcing the company to partly pass on the rise in input cost to consumers.

Mother Dairy passes on 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation to farmers.

It sells around 35 lakh litres of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms.

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Overall, it sells more than 50 lakh litres per day.

In NCR, price of toned milk (bulk vended) has been increased to Rs 60 from Rs 58 per litre.

Full cream milk (pouched) will now cost Rs 76 per litre from Rs 72.

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The price of toned milk (pouched) has been increased to Rs 62 per litre from Rs 60 per litre.

Double toned milk will cost Rs 56 per litre from Rs 54 per litre.

Prices of cow milk have been increased to Rs 65 per litre from Rs 62 per litre.

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