Motorcycle with Rs 5.45 lakh in unpaid fines impounded

The Gurugram traffic police impounded a motorcycle with 63 pending traffic challans amounting to Rs 5.45 lakh. The motorcycle was seized during a vehicle checking drive at Artemis–Ambedkar Chowk on Saturday.

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A senior traffic police officer said the Gurugram traffic police are continuously conducting special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules. As part of the campaign, strict action is being taken under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against vehicle owners who have failed to pay traffic challans pending for more than 90 days. At the same time, motorists are being informed about their pending challans and encouraged to clear them without delay.

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On Saturday, ASI Randhir Singh, Zonal Officer at Artemis–Ambedkar Chowk, along with his team, was carrying out a routine vehicle checking drive. During the inspection, a motorcycle was stopped and the rider was asked to produce the vehicle documents. However, the rider failed to produce any valid documents.

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“Upon verification, it was found that the motorcycle had 63 pending challans issued under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, carrying a total penalty of Rs 5.45 lakh. Most of these challans were for offences such as riding without a helmet, driving without valid insurance, not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, and other traffic violations. In accordance with the prescribed legal provisions, the Gurugram traffic police impounded the motorcycle and moved it to the designated impound yard because of the unpaid challans,” the officer said.

Vikas Verma, a spokesperson for the Gurugram traffic police, appealed to all motorists to strictly follow traffic rules, keep all mandatory vehicle documents, including valid insurance and PUC certificate, updated, and ensure timely payment of pending challans. He said compliance with traffic regulations is essential for the safety of drivers as well as all other road users.