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Home / Delhi / Motorcyclist killed, 2 injured after bus rams taxi, three bikes in northeast Delhi

Motorcyclist killed, 2 injured after bus rams taxi, three bikes in northeast Delhi

27-year-old victim identified as Vinit; accident occurred near Nand Nagri Bus Depot

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:02 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured after a bus collided with a taxi and subsequently struck three motorcycles near the Nand Nagri Bus Depot in northeast Delhi on Wednesday night.

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According to police, information about the road accident was received at Nand Nagri police station around 9.30 pm.

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Upon reaching the spot on the main road near the Nand Nagri Bus Depot, officers found that a bus descending from the Nand Nagri flyover had first collided with a taxi before hitting three motorcyclists.

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All the injured persons were immediately shifted to GTB Hospital for treatment. One of the motorcyclists, identified as Vinit (27), was declared brought dead by doctors. The two other injured persons, Rohit and Suraj, are currently undergoing treatment.

Police said personnel from the Crime Team and Forensic Team inspected the accident site and collected relevant evidence. Further investigation is underway.

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