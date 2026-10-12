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Home / Delhi / MP Bansuri targets Rahul over JNU sexual harassment case

MP Bansuri targets Rahul over JNU sexual harassment case

Demands MP Akoijam’s suspension

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:38 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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MP Bansuri Swaraj. ANI
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BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party’s top leadership of shielding Lok Sabha MP Bimol Akoijam after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) dismissed him from his teaching position following an inquiry into sexual harassment complaints filed by 11 women students.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Swaraj demanded that the Congress suspend Akoijam from the party, alleging that its leadership had failed to take action despite the university’s decision on October 9.

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The BJP MP alleged that the Congress’s silence exposed its double standards on women’s safety and dignity, questioning its use of the slogan “Smash the Patriarchy”.

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“Rahul Gandhi must explain whether the voices of these 11 women students have failed to reach him,” Swaraj said, accusing the Congress leadership of providing political protection to the MP.

According to Swaraj, the complaints were filed in May 2026, following which the JNU constituted an internal committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (POSH) Act.

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Citing media reports, she said the allegations included inappropriate sexual questions during academic assessments and unwanted physical contact. She also referred to reports alleging that students were called to the MP’s residence for assessments late at night.

Swaraj said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi had also not publicly addressed the matter. She alleged that the party had neither initiated an internal inquiry nor taken disciplinary action against Akoijam.

Drawing a contrast with the BJP-led government’s efforts to increase women’s political representation through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Swaraj accused Rahul Gandhi of failing to uphold the principles he publicly espoused.

She urged Gandhi to stand with the complainants and suspend Akoijam from the party, saying the Congress should demonstrate that women’s dignity was more than a political slogan.

BJP Mahila Morcha to march to Cong HQ

The BJP Mahila Morcha will hold a protest march on Monday under its “Nari Shakti Hunkar Movement” against Rahul Gandhi over what the party alleges is political protection being extended to MP Bimol Akoijam in the JNU sexual harassment case.

According to the BJP, the march will begin at 11 am from Andhra Education Society School on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and proceed to the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, where a demonstration will follow.

The protest will be led by BJP Mahila Morcha national president Roop Kumari Choudhary and the organisation’s in-charge, Daggubati Purandeswari. Women MPs, MLAs, councillors and BJP Mahila Morcha workers from Delhi are expected to participate.

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