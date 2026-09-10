MP Bidhuri apologises to Akal Takht for visiting Sajjan Kumar’s residence after his demise

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has apologised to the Akal Takht for visiting the residence of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar following his death, describing the visit as a “mistake”.

In a letter addressed to Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Bidhuri said he had visited Kumar’s residence at the request of some fellow MPs after Kumar’s death and expressed regret over the visit.

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Bidhuri said he had opposed Kumar and other alleged perpetrators of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots throughout his political career. He cited his participation in a 1993 delegation that submitted a memorandum to the President seeking punishment for Kumar and former Union minister HKL Bhagat for their alleged involvement in the riots.

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According to Bidhuri, the delegation included Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, journalist Rajinder Puri, Sikh scholar and educationist Dr Jaspal Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, and himself.

Bidhuri also recalled an incident at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in November 1996, when he was the convener of Congress Central Election Campaign Committee. He said he had publicly demanded that Kumar should not be on the stage but in jail, and that those responsible for the 1984 riots should be punished.

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He said the remarks led to a clash between his supporters and Kumar’s supporters, and that the incident was widely reported in newspapers.

Bidhuri further said he had contested the 1991 Lok Sabha election from East Delhi against HKL Bhagat on a Janata Dal ticket and polled nearly 1.75 lakh votes. He claimed that this contributed to Bhagat’s defeat by BJP candidate BL Sharma Prem and marked the beginning of the decline of Bhagat’s political career.

“I had no sympathy for Sajjan Kumar. Even while I was in the Congress, I did not have any interaction with him,” Bidhuri said in the letter. He added that he had always considered Kumar responsible for the 1984 riots and had welcomed his eventual conviction.

Seeking the Akal Takht Jathedar’s forgiveness, Bidhuri said he had served at gurdwaras in his constituency for decades and had stood by the Sikh community on various issues.

He said he respected the Sikh community and had worked for its interests. He urged the Jathedar to consider the circumstances of his visit to Kumar’s residence and forgive him for the lapse.