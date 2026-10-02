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Home / Delhi / MP Praveen Khandelwal to host daily Navratri falahar gatherings

MP Praveen Khandelwal to host daily Navratri falahar gatherings

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal will organise daily community falahar gatherings at his residence during Navratri, inviting people from different sections of society to participate in the spiritual and social events.

Khandelwal said an idol representing the form of Goddess Durga worshipped each day would be ceremonially installed and worshipped before the gathering. He said such initiatives could make Navratri a broader platform for social harmony, cultural awareness and national unity, beyond its religious significance.

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“Navratri should become a national movement for social harmony,” Khandelwal said, adding that the festival reflected the values of self-discipline, service, social cohesion and cultural awakening.

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He said community falahar gatherings could bring together people from different backgrounds and age groups, providing an opportunity for interaction and strengthening social bonds. Sharing prasad and falahar, he added, could reinforce the values of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah.

Khandelwal said he observed a fast during all nine days of Navratri every year. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s observance of Navratri fasts as an inspiration, he said he would host the evening gatherings throughout the festival.

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He expressed hope that similar community initiatives across the country would help bridge social divides and strengthen cultural consciousness and national unity.

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