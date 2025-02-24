MP Ramvir Bidhuri inaugurates road in Tughlakabad village

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MP from South Delhi, inaugurated the newly constructed Mata Mandir Main Road in Tughlakabad village on Sunday, marking a significant step in improving local infrastructure. The newly built road is expected to benefit thousands of residents in the area.

Speaking during the inauguration, Bidhuri said the project was funded by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who allocated Rs 3 crore for the construction of the road. He said the development of this main road was part of a larger initiative to improve infrastructure in the region.

“A total of Rs 13 crore will be spent on constructing roads in Tughlakabad village,” he added. Bidhuri expressed gratitude to the L-G on behalf of the villagers for his support in the road development project. The inauguration event was attended by a large number of people.