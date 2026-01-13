MP Sahney interacts with youth in Delhi

On National Youth Day, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney held a Youth Townhall at the World Class Skill Center, engaging participants a dialogue on their aspirations, challenges and expectations for the future.

Advertisement

The townhall saw participation from youth, who candidly raised concerns over employment opportunities, skill development, financial security and mental wellbeing. Problems related to job readiness, career uncertainty and rising stress levels featured prominently during the interaction.

Advertisement

Sahney underlined the significance of National Youth Day, saying it was not just a commemoration but a reminder that listening to young people was the first step towards empowering them.