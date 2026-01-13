DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / MP Sahney interacts with youth in Delhi

MP Sahney interacts with youth in Delhi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
RS MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney
Advertisement

On National Youth Day, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney held a Youth Townhall at the World Class Skill Center, engaging participants a dialogue on their aspirations, challenges and expectations for the future.

Advertisement

The townhall saw participation from youth, who candidly raised concerns over employment opportunities, skill development, financial security and mental wellbeing. Problems related to job readiness, career uncertainty and rising stress levels featured prominently during the interaction.

Advertisement

Sahney underlined the significance of National Youth Day, saying it was not just a commemoration but a reminder that listening to young people was the first step towards empowering them.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts