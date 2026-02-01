MP Sanjay Singh spent jail time but doesn’t figure in chargesheets, asks court

A Delhi court on Friday recorded strong reservations over the manner in which allegations surfaced against AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, noting that his name does not appear in the main chargesheet or in any of the four supplementary chargesheets filed in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case.

The court observed that there is no allegation on record attributing any role, direct or indirect, to Singh in the formulation, approval, or implementation of the policy, which was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The case also involved 23 accused, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, all of whom have been discharged by Special Judge Jitendra Singh of the Rouse Avenue Courts.

In its 598-page order, the court noted that it was not undertaking a detailed examination of every statement made by the approver, identified as PW-20, recorded under Section 161 of the CrPC, whether prior to or after his confessional statement under Section 164. However, it took note of a statement dated October 17, 2023, which forms part of additional material relied upon by the investigating agency.

The court said it was “taken by surprise” to find, in this later statement, an allegation that Rs 1 crore had been delivered to one Sarvesh Mishra, purportedly acting on behalf of Singh.

“What causes serious disquiet is that the name of Sanjay Singh does not find mention in the main chargesheet or in any of the four supplementary chargesheets. There is no allegation anywhere on the record attributing to Sanjay Singh any role, direct or indirect, in the formulation, approval, or implementation of the DEP-21/22,” the court said.

It clarified that it was not entering into the merits of the allegation at this stage. However, the court observed that the emergence of such a claim at a belated stage raises questions about the manner in which the approver’s statements were utilised during the course of the investigation.