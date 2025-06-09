DT
PT
Home / Delhi / MP sets four-month deadline to check metro expansion progress

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:17 AM Jun 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
With no major headway made in the expansion of the metro in Gurugram nearly two years after it was flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gurugram MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh has directed officials to expedite the project.

Earlier this week, Singh chaired a review meeting focused on the metro expansion as well as other ongoing infrastructure projects in Gurugram. He directed civic and infrastructure agencies to accelerate work and ensure timely completion of all projects.

The minister pointed out the slow progress of construction for the Gurugram metro project, and said that he will conduct a review every four months.

“No laxity will be tolerated. I will review these projects, many of which were announced or inaugurated months ago, every four months. We work hard to bring these initiatives from the Centre and if execution is delayed, purpose is defeated,” Singh said.

The meeting was held at the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) office in Sector 44 and was attended by GMDA CEO Shyamal Misra; HSVP Administrator Vaishali Singh; DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan; and officials from HMRTC, GMDA, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL); the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and DHBVN.

“This is a crucial project that will benefit thousands of daily commuters across Gurugram and the NCR. It will help reduce pollution and ease traffic congestion. The project should not only move forward at a fast pace, but also uphold transparency and quality standards,” Singh added.

During the meeting, GMRL Director SR Sangwa informed that the bid for the construction of the first phase was opened on May 15, with eight applications received. These are currently being evaluated.

The minister also discussed the construction of a road connecting Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. He instructed officials to prioritise this project, calling it one of the city’s busiest industrial and residential corridors. Singh also directed officials to ensure that construction related formalities and approvals are completed so there is no obstacle or delay during construction.

