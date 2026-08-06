MPs, faculty oppose Indian Statistical Institute Bill, cite autonomy concerns

A group of Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) faculty members, academics and Opposition parliamentarians on Wednesday voiced strong reservations over the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Bill, 2026, alleging that the proposed legislation would undermine the institute’s autonomy, weaken its democratic governance and increase government control over its functioning.

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They urged the Centre to refer the Bill to a Parliamentary Standing Committee and hold wider consultations with faculty, students, alumni and the scientific community before it is passed.

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The demands were raised at a press conference, where the speakers said the Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 3, had been drafted without meaningful consultation with the ISI Society, the ISI Council, the Academic Council or the institute’s faculty.

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In a joint statement, the participants said, “If the ISI Bill is passed, the ISI will lose all autonomy, internal democracy, accountability and will be transformed into an arm of the Union Government.”

Speaking at the event, economist Prabhat Patnaik said the proposed law posed a serious threat to one of the country’s premier academic institutions.

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Congress MP Praveen Chakravarty argued that the institute’s independence was vital for maintaining credibility in official statistics. “ISI acts as a data watchdog, so if you tie the watchdog then the government ensures there is no one barking. It is fundamental to understand the government’s intention to block data. The Bill requires serious deliberation,” he said.

Faculty members said the Bill seeks to replace ISI’s existing society-based governance model with a statutory body corporate headed by a Board of Governors. They contended that the proposed structure would reduce the role of faculty and elected academic bodies in key academic and administrative decisions.

An official statement issued by ISI faculty and alumni also expressed concern over the proposed reduction in the powers of the Academic Council, warning that the changes would significantly curtail faculty participation even in academic matters.

The Centre has maintained that the Bill seeks to repeal the Indian Statistical Institute Act, 1959, while retaining ISI’s status as an Institution of National Importance. According to the government, the legislation is intended to modernise the institute’s governance by converting it into a statutory body corporate and aligning its administrative framework with that of other Institutions of National Importance, including the IITs and IIMs.

The press conference was attended by MPs Saugata Roy, Pratima Mondal, John Brittas and V Sivadasan, who supported the demand for wider stakeholder consultations and a detailed parliamentary examination of the Bill before any final decision is taken.