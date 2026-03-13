DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / MPs meet L-G Sandhu, extend wishes on assuming office

MPs meet L-G Sandhu, extend wishes on assuming office

Discuss key development issues concerning national capital

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:02 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu meets Lok Sabha MPs, including Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamala Jat Sehrawat, Yogender Chandolia, Praveen Khandelwal and Bansuri Swaraj.
Advertisement

Members of Parliament from Delhi met newly appointed L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday and discussed key development issues concerning the national capital.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Sandhu said he had a constructive meeting with Lok Sabha MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Yogender Chandolia, Praveen Khandelwal and Bansuri Swaraj, adding that the interaction focused on the development of the national capital.

Advertisement

According to the MPs, the meeting was a courtesy visit to congratulate Sandhu on assuming office and extend their best wishes for a successful tenure.

Advertisement

They expressed confidence that his administrative experience and global outlook would help strengthen governance and accelerate development in the city.

The MPs said in line with the vision of Narendra Modi for a developed India, public representatives would work collectively to transform Delhi into a modern, clean, safe and well-organised metropolis. They emphasised the need to improve urban infrastructure, traffic management, cleanliness and civic amenities while also promoting trade and commercial activities.

Advertisement

The MPs also informed the L-G that they were unable to attend his swearing-in ceremony due to a parliamentary whip. So, they met him to personally convey their greetings and assure him of their cooperation.

Speaking after the meeting, Khandelwal said Delhi is not only the national capital but also an important centre of India’s cultural and commercial identity

He expressed confidence that under Sandhu’s leadership, efforts to improve governance, mobility, civic infrastructure and trade activities in the city would receive renewed momentum.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, also an MP from Delhi, could not attend the meeting as he was on an official visit to Bihar, according to those present.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts