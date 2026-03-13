MPs meet L-G Sandhu, extend wishes on assuming office

Members of Parliament from Delhi met newly appointed L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday and discussed key development issues concerning the national capital.

In a post on X, Sandhu said he had a constructive meeting with Lok Sabha MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Yogender Chandolia, Praveen Khandelwal and Bansuri Swaraj, adding that the interaction focused on the development of the national capital.

According to the MPs, the meeting was a courtesy visit to congratulate Sandhu on assuming office and extend their best wishes for a successful tenure.

They expressed confidence that his administrative experience and global outlook would help strengthen governance and accelerate development in the city.

The MPs said in line with the vision of Narendra Modi for a developed India, public representatives would work collectively to transform Delhi into a modern, clean, safe and well-organised metropolis. They emphasised the need to improve urban infrastructure, traffic management, cleanliness and civic amenities while also promoting trade and commercial activities.

The MPs also informed the L-G that they were unable to attend his swearing-in ceremony due to a parliamentary whip. So, they met him to personally convey their greetings and assure him of their cooperation.

Speaking after the meeting, Khandelwal said Delhi is not only the national capital but also an important centre of India’s cultural and commercial identity

He expressed confidence that under Sandhu’s leadership, efforts to improve governance, mobility, civic infrastructure and trade activities in the city would receive renewed momentum.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, also an MP from Delhi, could not attend the meeting as he was on an official visit to Bihar, according to those present.