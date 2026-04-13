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Home / Delhi / Multilevel parking planned at IFFCO Chowk, Dronacharya metro stations

Multilevel parking planned at IFFCO Chowk, Dronacharya metro stations

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Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:33 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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The proposed upgrades focus on maximising the efficiency of existing road space.
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In a major relief for daily commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has proposed the construction of multilevel parking facilities at two of Gurugram’s busiest Metro stations—IFFCO Chowk and Guru Dronacharya. The move aims to address the persistent parking crunch and traffic congestion outside these stations.

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According to the plan, the facilities will be developed along the lines of similar infrastructure at Janakpuri and Rohini Metro stations in Delhi. The project is expected not only to resolve parking issues but also to provide additional conveniences such as shopping spaces for commuters.

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At present, both stations face a severe shortage of parking space. In the absence of designated areas, commuters are often compelled to park their vehicles in nearby private malls, incurring high hourly charges. Limited parking options at Guru Dronacharya station, in particular, have been a major inconvenience for passengers.

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To address this, approximately 6,279 square metres of land has been identified at IFFCO Chowk, while 3,916 square metres has been allocated for Guru Dronacharya station.

The project will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. As per the proposal, the ground floor will house modern shopping complexes and retail outlets, while the upper floors will be used for multilevel parking. A private company will undertake construction and recover its investment through shop rentals and parking fees during a fixed lease period, after which the facility will be handed back to DMRC.

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DMRC has sought formal approval from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), as the identified land falls under its jurisdiction. In this regard, PC Chauhan, Senior General Manager (Land), DMRC, has written to HSVP officials requesting early approval.

Officials said that once operational, the facility will significantly reduce traffic congestion outside Metro stations while helping commuters save both time and money.

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