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Home / Delhi / Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threats; police say nothing suspicious found

Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threats; police say nothing suspicious found

Delhi Police, fire services and bomb disposal squads launch extensive search operations

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:02 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats via emails on Monday, prompting the Delhi Police, fire services and bomb disposal squads to launch extensive search operations, officials said.

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Teams of the Delhi Police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and the Delhi Fire Services rushed to the schools after the threats were reported. The school premises were evacuated as a precaution and thorough anti-sabotage checks were carried out.

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Police said nothing suspicious had been found during the searches so far.

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Authorities of one of the schools, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, informed parents through an official message that it had received a security threat and that all students had been evacuated safely.

“Dear parents, The school has received a security threat. All students have been evacuated safely. The police have been informed and are doing the needful. Once the school is declared safe by the police, classes will resume,” the message, sent at 10.25 am, read.

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Officials said emergency response teams followed the standard operating procedure by securing the campuses, evacuating students and staff, and conducting detailed searches of classrooms, administrative blocks and surrounding areas.

Police said investigations have been initiated to trace the origin of the threat emails.

Authorities urged parents and the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information on social media, adding that all necessary security measures had been taken.

Further investigation is underway. PTI

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