Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threats; search operations underway

Multiple schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Saturday morning, triggering panic and a swift response from police and bomb disposal squads, officials said.

Advertisement

The schools that reported receiving the threats include Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, they said.

Bomb disposal squads and police teams were rushed to the campuses. Students and staff members were evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Advertisement

“We are thoroughly checking the campuses. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” a senior police officer said, adding that search operations were continuing at the affected schools.

Authorities are probing the source of the threats and whether they were part of a coordinated attempt to create panic, police said.