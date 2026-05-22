Mumbai couple arrested for Rs 31 crore forex investment fraud in Faridabad

The Faridabad police arrested a couple for allegedly defrauding people of around Rs 31 crore by promising returns through forex trading and film production investments. A team from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), NIT, arrested the husband and wife from Mumbai.

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According to the police, Amit, a resident of Sector 88, Faridabad, filed a complaint alleging that Himanshu Sharma operated a company named “Forex Education Institute” in SGM Nagar. He allegedly persuaded people to invest in foreign exchange trading and films by promising monthly returns of up to 3 per cent.

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The police said Himanshu used the name of his brother, Diwanshu Sharma, a film actor, and referred to films to gain investors’ trust. Since 2019, the accused allegedly collected crores of rupees from several people. Initially, investors were paid returns to build confidence before larger amounts were collected.

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“In 2020, a new company named ‘M/s Currency Consultant Private Limited’ was opened in Nehru Place, New Delhi, and more money was collected from investors. After paying returns for some time, the accused shut their office and house in May 2023 and absconded with their families. During this period, around Rs 31 crore was allegedly defrauded from different people,” the complainant stated.

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR at SGM Nagar police station and transferred the investigation to the Economic Offences Wing.

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“During the investigation, the EOW team arrested Himanshu and his wife from Mumbai on May 19. They were brought to Faridabad on a two-day transit remand. The couple was produced before a Faridabad court today, which granted four days of police remand. The accused are being questioned,” a Faridabad police spokesperson said.