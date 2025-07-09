DT
Home / Delhi / Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana's judicial custody extended till August 13

Was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:10 PM Jul 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Tahawwur Hussain Rana. File photo
A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana till August 13.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order after Rana was produced before it through video conference after expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

Rana is a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen. He was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital through the sea route.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

