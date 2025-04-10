DT
Home / Delhi / Mumbai terror attack: Tahawwur Rana likely to be lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail after reaching India 

Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:38 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File Photo
Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is being extradited from the US, is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward in Tihar jail here when he reaches India, prison sources said.

All necessary preparations have been made in the jail, they said.

Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.

According to officials, a multi-agency team had gone to the US to bring him to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 persons were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault that sent shockwaves across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

