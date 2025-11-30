Municipal Corporation of Delhi bypolls; polling underway in 12 wards   

Voting for the bypolls in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began on Sunday morning under tight security.

Advertisement

The State Election Commission has set up 580 polling booths across 143 locations for the bypolls.

Advertisement

To ensure smooth conduct of voting, 2,320 election commission staff, 580 Home Guards, 2,265 police personnel and 13 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed.

Advertisement

A total of 51 candidates are contesting, with the bypolls expected to witness a triangular fight between the AAP, BJP and the Congress.

The stakes are high, as the results will directly influence Delhi’s civic power dynamics ahead of the next mayoral election.

Advertisement

Polling is being held in Mundka (35), Shalimar Bagh B (56), Ashok Vihar (65), Chandni Chowk (74), Chandni Mahal (76), Dwarka B (120), Dichaon Kalan (128), Naraina (139), Sangam Vihar A (163), Dakshin Puri (164), Greater Kailash (173) and Vinod Puri (198).

These seats fell vacant earlier this year after nine BJP and three AAP councillors were elected as MPs or MLAs, necessitating mid-term polls to fill the positions.