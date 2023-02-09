Municipal Corporation of Delhi proposes new date for mayoral election

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

After three failed attempts to elect a mayor, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), on Thursday, proposed February 16 for the election of the Mayor for the fourth time.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the said date for the election. The proposal will further be sent to Delhi’s LG for final approval.

The recent meeting was held on February 6 when the MCD House had to be adjourned by the pro tem speaker after AAP Councillors contested the voting rights extended to the nominated members – also known as Aldermen.

Consequent upon the adjournment, AAP knocked the door of the Supreme Court. The apex court on Wednesday had issued notices to the offices of Delhi Lt Governor and MCD House Pro tem presiding officer on the petition filed by the AAP and its mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi.

They (petitioners) were seeking directions from the Supreme Court for early mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The first meeting of the newly-elected MCD House was adjourned on January 6 due to a ruckus by AAP and BJP members. The Delhi mayor election could not be held on January 24 as the House was adjourned indefinitely by the LG-appointed presiding officer following an uproar by councillors.

Reacting to the proposal of new date of MCD meeting for mayoral election, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said they welcome any date for Mayor Election if Aam Aadmi Party let the election to happen. “We fail to understand that when the matter is sub judice itself then what the logic of proposing any date for the election.”