Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Vrikshit Foundation to beautify public spaces

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in collaboration with the Vrikshit Foundation, has launched a public-participation-driven campaign to beautify public spaces and civic amenities in Old Delhi.

As part of the initiative, volunteers from the foundation painted the external walls of an MCD public toilet at Subhash Park on Netaji Subhash Marg on Tuesday. Around 10-12 volunteers participated in the activity through shramdaan (voluntary service), giving the premises a fresh and visually appealing look.

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The initiative is being undertaken under the guidance of Kanika, Deputy Commissioner, Old Delhi Zone, with the civic body laying emphasis on improving and beautifying public spaces across the zone.

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According to the MCD, the initiative is aimed not only at improving the appearance of public places but also at encouraging a sense of ownership among citizens towards cleanliness and upkeep of their surroundings.

The Old Delhi Zone plans to extend similar public-participation-based beautification drives to other identified locations in the area.

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The civic body has also encouraged social organisations, citizen groups and residents to participate in such initiatives and contribute towards making public spaces cleaner, more organised and visually appealing.