DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Municipal Corporation of Gurugram bars hazardous waste dumping at Bandhwari landfill

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram bars hazardous waste dumping at Bandhwari landfill

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:19 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
FILE photo
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has directed all industrial units within its jurisdiction not to dump hazardous industrial waste at the Bandhwari landfill or any municipal waste collection point, warning that violations will invite strict action under the relevant laws.

Advertisement

In an advisory, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the civic body is not the competent authority to collect, transport or process hazardous industrial waste generated by industries. The advisory also clarified that such waste does not fall under the Solid Waste Management Rules applicable to the corporation.

Advertisement

The advisory directs industries to dispose of hazardous waste only through agencies authorised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) or the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). Industrial units have also been advised to obtain the list of authorised agencies from the Regional Office of the State Pollution Control Board in Gurugram.

Advertisement

The MCG has specifically prohibited industries from dumping hazardous waste anywhere within municipal limits, including secondary waste collection points identified by the corporation. It has also clarified that the Bandhwari landfill, managed by the MCG, cannot be used for the disposal of hazardous industrial waste.

“Industrial hazardous waste must be handled in a scientific and environmentally safe manner. Any violation will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law,” said Dahiya.

Advertisement

Joint Commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission) Dr Pritpal Singh said industries must comply with environmental norms and dispose of hazardous waste only through authorised agencies. He urged industrial units to avoid illegal dumping and support efforts towards effective waste management and a cleaner, pollution-free Gurugram.

The corporation said the directions were issued to safeguard public health and protect the environment by ensuring that hazardous industrial waste is processed through the prescribed regulatory mechanism instead of entering the municipal solid waste stream. The move comes amid growing emphasis on scientific waste management and stricter enforcement of environmental compliance across industrial areas in Gurugram.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts