Municipal Corporation of Gurugram bars hazardous waste dumping at Bandhwari landfill

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has directed all industrial units within its jurisdiction not to dump hazardous industrial waste at the Bandhwari landfill or any municipal waste collection point, warning that violations will invite strict action under the relevant laws.

Advertisement

In an advisory, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the civic body is not the competent authority to collect, transport or process hazardous industrial waste generated by industries. The advisory also clarified that such waste does not fall under the Solid Waste Management Rules applicable to the corporation.

Advertisement

The advisory directs industries to dispose of hazardous waste only through agencies authorised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) or the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). Industrial units have also been advised to obtain the list of authorised agencies from the Regional Office of the State Pollution Control Board in Gurugram.

Advertisement

The MCG has specifically prohibited industries from dumping hazardous waste anywhere within municipal limits, including secondary waste collection points identified by the corporation. It has also clarified that the Bandhwari landfill, managed by the MCG, cannot be used for the disposal of hazardous industrial waste.

“Industrial hazardous waste must be handled in a scientific and environmentally safe manner. Any violation will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law,” said Dahiya.

Advertisement

Joint Commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission) Dr Pritpal Singh said industries must comply with environmental norms and dispose of hazardous waste only through authorised agencies. He urged industrial units to avoid illegal dumping and support efforts towards effective waste management and a cleaner, pollution-free Gurugram.

The corporation said the directions were issued to safeguard public health and protect the environment by ensuring that hazardous industrial waste is processed through the prescribed regulatory mechanism instead of entering the municipal solid waste stream. The move comes amid growing emphasis on scientific waste management and stricter enforcement of environmental compliance across industrial areas in Gurugram.