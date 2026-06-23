Murder accused arrested after brief exchange of fire in northeast Delhi

A 24-year-old man wanted in a murder case was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Staff in northeast Delhi early on Tuesday after a brief exchange of fire, officials said.

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The accused, identified as Harun Saifi, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar, was allegedly involved in the murder of a man named Raseed and had been absconding since the incident.

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According to the police, the Special Staff team received specific information regarding Saifi’s movement in the area between Signature Bridge and Khajuri Khas Metro Station during the early hours of Tuesday. When the police team attempted to intercept him, an exchange of fire took place before he was overpowered and arrested.

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Police said Saifi was wanted in connection with FIR No 293/2026 registered at Dayalpur police station under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

During the operation, police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, two live cartridges and a scooty allegedly used by the accused.

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Further legal proceedings are under way, police said.