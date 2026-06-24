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Home / Delhi / Murder accused arrested after exchange of fire

Murder accused arrested after exchange of fire

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:23 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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A 24-year-old man wanted in a murder case was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Staff in North-East Delhi early Tuesday after a brief exchange of fire. The accused identified as Harun Saifi, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar, was allegedly involved in the murder of Raseed and had been absconding since the incident.

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According to police, the Special Staff team acted on specific intelligence and tracked Saifi’s movement in the area between Signature Bridge and Khajuri Khas Metro Station during the early morning hours.

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When the police team attempted to intercept him, an exchange of fire took place before he was overpowered and taken into custody.

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The police said Saifi was wanted in connection with an FIR registered at the Dayalpur police station under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

During the operation, officers recovered a semi-automatic pistol, two cartridges and a scooter allegedly being used by the accused.

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