Home / Delhi / Murder accused held after 17 yrs on the run

Murder accused held after 17 yrs on the run

The Gurugram police have arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh who had been absconding for 17 years after murdering his friend in 2007. The police said the accused has been identified as Ramesh. Working as a mason, he had been...
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:27 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
The Gurugram police have arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh who had been absconding for 17 years after murdering his friend in 2007.

The police said the accused has been identified as Ramesh. Working as a mason, he had been moving between locations to evade arrest.

The case dates back to August 19, 2007, when the Badshahpur police station received information about a murder. The police identified the deceased as Ramlal. A relative of the victim accused Ramesh of killing Ramlal by striking him with a stick. An FIR was registered; however, Ramesh managed to flee.

On Thursday, a team from the proclaimed offender unit arrested the accused.

“The accused and the deceased used to work together as masons. On the night of August 18, 2007, the two had an argument over money, which escalated. Ramesh confessed to killing Ramlal by hitting him on the head and jaw with a stick, then fleeing the scene,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.

After the murder, Ramesh is believed to have been hiding in various cities, including Mathura, Agra and Indore. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

