Murder suspect held from Meerut

New Delhi, October 9
A 25-year-old man was arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing a person six years ago in northeast Delhi.
The accused has been identified as Samir, a resident of Meerut, they said.
On January 30, 2017, the body of a man was found with his head crushed and throat slit. The accused had also burnt some part of the body so that the victim could not be identified. They got a tip-off about absconding proclaimed offender Samir. A raid was conducted and he was nabbed from Meerut, DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.
