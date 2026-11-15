Murmu extends Chhath Puja greetings, calls for protection of rivers

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday demanded strict action against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara from Simdega, Jharkhand, following allegations of sexual abuse, physical assault and intimidation levelled against him by a 14-year-old tribal girl. An FIR has been registered against the MLA under the POCSO Act.

Protesting against the incident, ABVP’s Jharkhand unit staged an effigy-burning demonstration against the Congress, demanding a swift investigation, adequate security for the victim and her family, and strict action against those found guilty.

The student organisation also accused the Congress of double standards on women’s safety, citing previous allegations of sexual harassment and abuse involving members associated with the party and its student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

ABVP referred to the 2018 sexual harassment allegations against Firoz Khan, the then NSUI national president, and the suspension of Anas Khan, an NSUI office-bearer at Delhi University’s Ramanujan College, in connection with a case involving female students. It also raised questions over the Congress assigning organisational responsibilities to Dr Bimol Akoijam despite complaints by women students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), as alleged by

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the organisation.

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said, “The serious allegations of sexual abuse involving a 14-year-old minor tribal girl in Jharkhand are extremely condemnable and unfortunate. The matter must be investigated promptly, and the strictest possible action must be ensured against those found guilty. The safety of the victim and her family must also be guaranteed. The cases involving Firoz Khan, Anas Khan and Bimol Akoijam expose the stark contrast between the Congress’s claims of respecting women and its actual conduct. The Congress leadership must take responsibility and ensure accountability in these matters. ABVP will continue to raise its voice for the safety of girls and the delivery

of justice.”

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ABVP Jharkhand State Secretary Prakash Tuti said, “In this serious case involving a 14-year-old tribal girl, ensuring justice for the victim and providing security to her family must be the foremost priority. The judicial process must not be influenced by any political position or authority. ABVP Jharkhand will continue to raise its voice until justice is ensured in this matter.”