Murthal outing turns deadly: 3 Delhi friends on bike die in crash after late-night dinner

A late-night outing turned tragic when three friends were killed in a road accident on the Libaspur flyover in Outer North Delhi while returning from Murthal early Wednesday morning, the police said.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims — identified as Sumit (27), Mohit (26) and Anurag (23), all residents of Nangloi in Northwest Delhi — had gone to Murthal for dinner.

Advertisement

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 am on GT Road near the Libaspur flyover, under Swaroop Nagar police station limits.

Advertisement

A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information and found three men lying motionless beside a severely damaged Bullet motorcycle.

All three were declared dead on the spot.

Advertisement

On their way back, their motorcycle reportedly collided with a barrier on the flyover. None of the riders was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The police said there were no eyewitnesses at the scene. The bodies were shifted to Government Hospital, Burari, where doctors confirmed all three were “brought dead”. The remains were later preserved at the BJRM Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the accident.

Murthal, located about 45 km from Delhi, is a popular late-night food destination, with all its highway dhabas, for city residents.