Museum on Partition to open in Delhi soon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 17

The Delhi Government has approved a project to convert the Mughal-era Dara Shikoh Library into a museum based on the theme of the Partition.

The second such museum in the country will have seven galleries. Each of these will be based on the theme: the Partition and the Independence, migration, refugees, rebuilding homes, art, relationships and hope and courage. It will also feature a virtual reality experience, donated belongings of partition witnesses, and a souvenir shop. The library will also serve as a cultural hub with exhibitions on different aspects of the city and its history. The museum is due to be opened soon.

The building was originally built in 1637, by Dara Shikoh, the eldest son of Shah Jahan.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the library today and reviewed the progress.

During his visit, he interacted with curators who provided him with a rundown of the work that had been completed on the project.