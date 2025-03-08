Must make daughters self-reliant: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday interacted with people at her residence as they gathered to meet and greet her.

People gathered at CM Gupta's residence and extended their wishes by giving small plants and bouquets. She also attended a programme on International Women's Day 2025 at Fortis Hospital, Delhi.

Speaking at the programme, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "We started the 'Save the Daughter' campaign, and today, we have reached the 'Empower the Daughter' campaign. We must focus on making daughters self-reliant. There should be no difference between sons and daughters. As a father figure, Narendra Modi has given great respect to this daughter, and I am thankful for it. If we provide someone with good health, consider their life improved," Rekha Gupta added.

The Delhi Chief Minister also praised PM Modi for uplifting women through the Ujjwala Yojana, adding, "Today, with the double-engine government in Delhi, we are providing excellent healthcare services in all Delhi hospitals. Government hospitals should have good facilities so that people do not need to rush to private hospitals. Thousands of Jan Aushadhi Centers have been opened across India."

Rekha Gupta assured that "We will work to ensure that people in Delhi receive the most affordable healthcare services. Healthcare centres will be opened for the elderly and women." She criticised the previous government, stating, "The previous government hastily launched projects that were not useful and wasted crores of rupees belonging to the people of Delhi."

She said, "Now, the Delhi budget will be presented and all suggestions we receive regarding healthcare will be included in the budget.”

The Delhi cabinet is likely to meet on Saturday regarding the proposed Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, which would provide financial assistance worth Rs 2,500 to women residing in the national capital, sources said on Friday. According to sources, the government is expected to announce the scheme at an event today.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with officials on the Delhi budget. State Environment and Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present at the meeting.

Gupta said earlier that the budget session will begin on March 24, and the budget will be tabled by the newly formed government between March 24 and 26, in which the government will strive to take suggestions from all sections of society.