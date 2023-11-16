My arrest a bid to stifle voice, AAP leader writes from jail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, penned a letter to the public from jail, “revealing” what he believes is the motive behind his arrest. Singh asserted that his arrest was an attempt to stifle his voice and suppress the AAP.

The letter, from Tihar jail, talked about Singh’s strong commitment to challenging those in power, comparing him to historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and BR Ambedkar, who also faced suppression while fighting for justice and equality.

In the letter, Singh stressed his dedication to speaking out against injustice and corruption within the BJP government. He accused the nexus of PM Modi, Gautam Adani and Enforcement Directorate (ED) of making up false charges to put him in jail, showing the government’s ongoing efforts to disrupt AAP.

Regarding his arrest, Singh revealed the arbitrary nature of the ED’s actions, stating that he received no prior summons or notices during the one and a half years of investigation. The sudden arrest without following legal procedures raised concerns about the misuse of power.

Singh pointed out the government’s strategy of using investigative agencies such as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED is meant to intimidate AAP leaders.

Singh reflected on the state of democracy, noting the suppression is faced by those who challenge the status quo.

In the letter, Singh also questioned the government’s priorities, highlighting the favouritism towards corporate entities like Adani at the expense of public resources. He criticised the Prime Minister for not caring about the people.

