‘My child cries every morning’: Delhi playschool assault case leaves 3-year-old terrified

A three-year-old boy, who allegedly faced repeated assault at a daycare and playschool in northeast Delhi, is now frightened even of making minor mistakes at home, his father has said. The child, according to him, raises his hands and touches his ears as if expecting to be beaten.

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The alleged abuse at the facility in Maujpur came to light after the boy’s parents accessed CCTV footage from the classroom. The footage allegedly shows the child being slapped, kicked, violently shaken and restrained by staff members.

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In one clip, a teacher can allegedly be seen using her legs to push the boy, who is sitting on a plastic chair, before repeatedly slapping him. Another clip allegedly shows a woman, believed to be a caretaker, violently shaking the child.

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For the family, the alleged incident has not ended with the child being taken away from the daycare.

“He cries every morning when he wakes up. He thinks we will send him to school. I don’t know how long it will take him to come out of this trauma,” the boy’s father said in a video interview.

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The father said the child was also continuing to suffer physically. Doctors, he said, found that his son’s eardrums were still inflamed. The child was too frightened to undergo a CT scan.

“I took him to the doctor again yesterday. Swelling in his eardrums isn’t going down. He is unable to cope with the pain,” he said.

The father said the alleged mistreatment had been continuing for several days. On August 18, the child returned home from the daycare, vomited and complained of dizziness. His parents took him to a doctor, who advised them to consult an ENT specialist after noticing swelling around both his eyes. The ENT specialist, the father said, described the child’s condition as extremely serious and recommended hospitalisation.

The family examined the CCTV footage and allegedly discovered what had happened inside the daycare. “From around 9.45 am until 12.30 pm, they kept my child tied up with an apron and repeatedly beat him while pulling his ears,” the father alleged.

He claimed that whenever the child tried to move away from his chair, the caretaker would hit him, while the teacher allegedly struck him when he asked to be untied. According to the father, the child repeatedly managed to loosen the apron, but the teacher tied him up again.

The father also alleged that the child had been beaten and kicked on previous days.

He claimed that when the child’s mother contacted the owner after seeing the CCTV footage, the school did not accept responsibility and instead blamed the child.

The father said the child is so traumatised that if he is asked to recite ‘1, 2, 3’ or ‘ABCD’ at home and forgets something, he immediately holds out his hands and grabs his ears, fearing that he will be beaten for making a mistake.

The case also prompted a wider response from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday, with the government ordering the closure of the private daycare and playschool in Maujpur.

Gupta said inhumane treatment of schoolchildren would not be tolerated and directed officials to take strict action against those responsible. The Chief Minister offered legal assistance to the family, if required.

Referring to a case involving the alleged involvement of a school van driver in the sexual assault of a nursery student in Bawana, Gupta questioned the accountability of the school management.