Nabin questions Rahul’s silence over Cong MP’s dismissal from JNU

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s silence over the dismissal of party MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations, asking whether Gandhi would demand accountability from his own party’s MP.

JNU dismissed Akoijam, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences, with immediate effect on Friday after its inquiry found him guilty.

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At least 11 female students had filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May this year. The complainants alleged that he invited students to his campus residence on the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks in the class.

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Reacting to the university’s action, Nabin, in a post on X, accused the Congress of selective outrage over women’s rights. “The mask is off the self-proclaimed champions of women’s rights and the ‘Smash the Patriarchy’ brigade,” he said.

Claiming that the Opposition had remained silent despite the serious complaints against the Congress MP, Nabin said, “Loud slogans, selective action.”

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He asked whether Rahul Gandhi would demand accountability from Akoijam and sack him or reserve his “moral outrage” for political convenience.

* BJP Mahila Morcha workers detained

The Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha on Saturday staged a protest near the Laxmi Nagar Metro station, demanding the expulsion from the Congress and arrest of party MP and former JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over sexual harassment allegations.

Led by Rajya Sabha MP and Mahila Morcha national secretary Sangeeta Yadav and Delhi BJP general secretary Yogita Singh, the protesters marched towards the Congress headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg. The Delhi Police detained them after they had walked a short distance and took them to the Shakarpur police station, according to the BJP.

Other leaders, including Mahila Morcha president Archana Gupta, in charge Aarti Mehra and state vice-president Sarika Jain, also participated in the protest. The protesters accused the Congress of shielding its MP and demanded action against him.