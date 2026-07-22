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Home / Delhi / Nadda has called us for meeting this noon, claims CJP; wants meeting to be held at Jantar Mantar

Nadda has called us for meeting this noon, claims CJP; wants meeting to be held at Jantar Mantar

The development comes a day after CJP leaders accuse the Centre of failing to make any commitment on their key demands during earlier negotiations

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:19 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka speaks to PTI amid the ongoing CJP protest over the alleged NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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The Centre has reached out to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for another round of talks, with Union Health Minister JP Nadda reportedly calling the party's leadership for a meeting on Wednesday noon, a senior CJP official told The Tribune exclusively.

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However, the CJP has indicated that it is unwilling to shift from its protest site for the discussions. "We have told them if the meeting happens, it will happen here itself (Jantar Mantar)," he said.

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The development comes a day after CJP leaders accused the Centre of failing to make any commitment on their key demands during earlier negotiations, and use of brutal crackdown on protesters during Monday's Parliamanr march, terming the talks "useless" and alleging that the government was trying to delay a resolution of the issue.

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There was no immediate official confirmation from the Centre.

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