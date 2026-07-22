Nadda targets Rahul Gandhi over silence on paper leaks in INDIA bloc-ruled states

Senior government minister JP Nadda on Wednesday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over what he described as the latter’s selective criticism of exam paper leaks, saying the issue was too serious to be politicised.

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Appealing to the Congress to support a debate on the issue to facilitate a permanent solution and a policy response to paper leaks, Nadda said the problem affects not only the Centre but also several states.

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Listing instances of alleged paper leaks in states ruled by INDIA bloc parties, he asked, “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi. Why is he so selective in his mention of the matter?”

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Nadda said Gandhi had referred to 152 paper leaks but had remained silent about alleged leaks in states governed by opposition parties.

“We should not politicise the issue of student’ protest against paper leaks. This is a serious issue and deserves serious debate.”

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He cited alleged paper leaks in the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board under a Congress-National Conference government, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board under a Congress government, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) under the JMM, Intermediate Language and SSC Language examinations in Telangana under the Congress, a B.Ed. course examination in Tamil Nadu under the DMK, a police constable recruitment examination in West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress, and the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board examination in Punjab. He also alleged that paper leaks had occurred in Kerala and Karnataka.

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi why are you so selective. Why did you never speak of paper leaks in governments run by INDIA allies?” asked Nadda, adding that Rahul’s goal was not the welfare of students.

“Rahul Gandhi wants political mileage out of students’ issues,” Nadda said.

He said this was not the time for finger-pointing and reiterated that the government was open to a serious debate on the issue.

“We should study the factors leading to paper leaks, who are the people involved, how we have responded and how others should address. What are the issues of deeper introspection so that our students are not at a disadvantage,” he said, urging the Congress to allow a debate in Parliament and decide its timing.

Nadda also said the opposition must stop “changing the goalpost”.

Asked whether the resignation of the education minister had been discussed either with CJP leaders or activist Sonam Wangchuk, Nadda said, “All these issues will be debated in Parliament and we will respond.”