Nadda unveils book on speeches of mathematician Ashutosh Mookerjee

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Speaking at the book launch at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Nadda described Mookerjee as a scholar whose public life was guided by constitutional values, intellectual rigour and an unwavering commitment to India's civilisational ethos.

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"Just as a mobile phone must be recharged every day, public life also requires constant intellectual renewal. Dr Mookerjee's speeches continue to recharge our minds with constitutional values, reasoned debate and a deep sense of nationalism," he said.

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The publication brings together 32 of Mookerjee's legislative speeches delivered during his tenure as a member of the Imperial Legislative Council. Nadda said the speeches reflected his advocacy of civil liberties, university autonomy, administrative accountability and constitutional governance through reasoned debate rather than emotional rhetoric.

The event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Ministers, Members of Parliament, legislators, academicians and scholars.

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Addressing the gathering, Gupta said Dr Mookerjee's life and work continued to inspire new generations. She linked his educational philosophy with the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP).

She said the policy's emphasis on Indian languages and value-based education reflected ideas that Mookerjee had championed decades ago. She added that preserving the legacy of great institution-builders was essential to strengthen the country's intellectual and cultural foundations.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta described Mookerjee as an architect of India's intellectual renaissance. He said Mookerjee defended the autonomy of educational institutions even during colonial rule and supported distinguished scholars such as C V Raman, Meghnad Saha and Subhas Chandra Bose at critical moments.

He said the publication aimed to preserve the ideas of one of India's foremost educationists and make them accessible to scholars, students and future generations.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said Mookerjee demonstrated that education was the strongest foundation of nation-building, while Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht said legislatures had a responsibility not only to preserve constitutional records but also the ideas that shaped India's democratic evolution.