Namo Cities: NCR’s plan for 15 crore people

When Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced plans for four new “Namo Cities” under the proposed Regional Plan-2041, the immediate question was whether they were simply a new version of the Smart Cities Mission.

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The answer, according to ministry officials and discussions at the NCR Planning Board meeting, is no. While both initiatives aim to improve urban living, they address different challenges.

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Launched in 2015, the Smart Cities Mission focused on upgrading existing cities. It aimed to improve urban services through better roads, public transport, water supply, digital governance, surveillance systems and civic infrastructure.

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Namo Cities, however, are being planned to tackle a different challenge — managing the next phase of growth in the National Capital Region (NCR) while reducing pressure on Delhi.

According to projections discussed at the NCR Planning Board meeting, the region’s population could nearly double from around 7.5 crore today to 15 crore in the coming decades. Khattar said Delhi and surrounding urban centres may struggle to absorb this growth if development continues along the current model.

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The proposed solution is to build entirely new cities. The four Namo Cities will be greenfield developments, built largely from scratch with a focus on planned growth and environmental balance. States will compete for these projects through a challenge-based selection process, with the Centre proposing support of Rs 5,000 crore over five years.

The key difference lies in their purpose. While Smart Cities aimed to make existing urban centres more efficient, Namo Cities are intended to become “magnet cities” — attracting jobs, industries, investment, housing and residents who would otherwise move towards Delhi.

Officials believe NCR’s challenge is no longer limited to traffic management or digital services. The larger issue is preventing excessive concentration of population and economic activity in the national capital.

This is why discussions on Namo Cities have been linked with Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors, metro expansion and regional connectivity. The government’s view is that transport infrastructure alone cannot ease NCR’s pressures if jobs and services remain concentrated in Delhi.

Instead, planners are seeking to create new centres of growth. The proposed cities will be developed as integrated urban hubs, with residential areas, commercial districts, public transport, healthcare, education and employment opportunities planned together from the beginning.

“The projections indicate that the Delhi-NCR region could become the world’s largest urban agglomeration by 2030,” said Parvinder Singh, CEO, Trident Realty.

The move reflects a broader shift in NCR’s planning approach. For decades, Delhi has remained the region’s economic and administrative centre, attracting workers, businesses and investment from neighbouring districts.