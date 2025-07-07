DT
PT
Nand Nagri flyover to open by Sept: Parvesh

Nand Nagri flyover to open by Sept: Parvesh

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:29 PM Jul 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari inspect the Nand Nagri flyover project in New Delhi. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
The Delhi government aims to open the Nand Nagri flyover by September, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday.

The Nand Nagri T-Junction flyover is part of a critical segment of a larger plan to make the Mangal Pandey Road in North East Delhi signal-free on the stretch between the Signature Bridge and the Ghaziabad border.

“The project had faced delays due to pending clearance to cut 27 trees, primarily around a 240-meter-long ramp near Mandoli Jail,” said Verma, who inspected the project site.

He stressed that with environmental permissions now granted, the final phase of work has resumed at full speed. The remaining construction work is expected to be completed within two months.

The tentative date of inauguration of the flyover is scheduled around September 16-17, around the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 6.7-km stretch of the Mangal Pandey Road has long been troubled by multiple traffic cuts and uncontrolled junctions, causing persistent congestion and delays.

“To resolve this issue, the Delhi government undertook a two-part flyover project - a 1.4 km single-pillar flyover, including the Nand Nagri T-Junction, being executed by the PWD and a double-decker flyover being built by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation,” an official statement said.

Once operational, the Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema junctions will become completely signal-free, significantly easing congestion in the area and improving connectivity across Northeast Delhi.

