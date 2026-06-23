Nangal Thakran road named after wrestling icon Chhattar Singh

In a tribute to one of Delhi’s most celebrated wrestlers, Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Monday named the road linking Kanjhawala Road and Nangal Thakran village after Chaudhary Chhattar Singh Pehalwan and inaugurated a memorial gate in his honour in the Narela Zone.

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The event was attended by North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav and other civic representatives. It also drew a large number of local residents and wrestling enthusiasts.

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Describing Chhattar Singh as a symbol of dedication and sporting excellence, Wahi said the wrestler’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations. “The memorial gate and the road named after him will serve as a lasting reminder of his contribution to the sport and the values he upheld,” the Mayor said.

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The programme also provided a platform for highlighting the BJP-led administration’s development agenda in Delhi. Wahi said the city government was working to strengthen civic infrastructure and improve public services, including pensions, roads and street lighting.

Appealing to residents to help keep neighbourhoods clean, the Mayor stressed that sanitation was a shared responsibility of civic agencies and citizens. He also highlighted the MCD’s cleanliness helpline, 155305, through which residents can register sanitation-related complaints round the clock. MP Yogendra Chandolia said naming the road and dedicating the memorial gate was a fitting tribute to the wrestling icon. He added that the government was working to bridge development gaps and expand infrastructure across the Capital.